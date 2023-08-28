boAt Introduces First Smart Ring In India With Music And Camera Control: Price, Features

Budget brand boAt has launched its first Smart Ring in the Indian market this month, and now we have the price and availability details for the product. The device called boAt Ring looks to capitalise on the emerging wearable fitness market and bring a product that is effectively pocket-friendly with its features and price tag that makes it appealing to millions. Most smart ring devices have been focusing on health but the brand has taken a different approach for its product.

boAt Ring Price In India

boAt Ring is priced at Rs 8,999 in the country and the product will be available online shopping sites from August 28.

boAt Ring Features

The boAt Ring supports touch controls which allow you to play/pause music with a tap, change the track, and even click pictures. You can browse through the apps on the phone using the boAt Ring on your finger. It is interesting that the company has made its smart ring as an extension to the smartphone and when paired you can get more out of the device without reaching out for the phone.

Besides these useful features, boAt Ring also caters to the fitness needs of the users. The smart ring can be used to track heart rate, SpO2 monitor, track sleep and temperature of the body as well. It is likely that boAt will have a dedicated app to monitor all this data.

The company is making the smart ring in different sizes which ensures that more people can try using it without having to limit their compatibility. The device is made of ceramic and metal as per the company and comes with 5ATM water resistance which means you can wear it while bathing or even going for a swim.