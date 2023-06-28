Booking.com Introduces AI-Powered Trip Planner: All The Details Inside

Booking.com announced on Tuesday its plans to conduct a trial of a trip planner, leveraging the capabilities of ChatGPT’s advanced language model.

The testing will take place within the company’s travel booking app and will enable a limited group of US travelers to ask questions and formulate itineraries.

Scheduled to launch on Wednesday, this new feature will utilize Booking.com’s current machine-learning models to offer a range of destination and accommodation choices.

“Our new AI Trip Planner provides us with some really exciting possibilities to help our customers plan and search for travel options in a very natural, human way," Booking.com’s technology chief Rob Francis said in a statement.

ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI, has been the talk of the tech industry since its launch last year.

This generative AI tech simulates dialogue, answers follow-up questions, acknowledges errors and challenges incorrect assumptions.

Booking.com plans to release an initial version of its trip planner to select members of its “Genius" loyalty program in the United States in the upcoming weeks.