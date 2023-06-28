Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Booking.com Introduces AI-Powered Trip Planner: All The Details Inside

Booking.com Introduces AI-Powered Trip Planner: All The Details Inside

The feature, which will be available from Wednesday, would also rely on Booking’s existing machine learning models to provide destination

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 05:06 IST

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Booking.com app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)
Booking.com announced on Tuesday its plans to conduct a trial of a trip planner, leveraging the capabilities of ChatGPT’s advanced language model.

The testing will take place within the company’s travel booking app and will enable a limited group of US travelers to ask questions and formulate itineraries.

Scheduled to launch on Wednesday, this new feature will utilize Booking.com’s current machine-learning models to offer a range of destination and accommodation choices.

“Our new AI Trip Planner provides us with some really exciting possibilities to help our customers plan and search for travel options in a very natural, human way," Booking.com’s technology chief Rob Francis said in a statement.

ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI, has been the talk of the tech industry since its launch last year.

This generative AI tech simulates dialogue, answers follow-up questions, acknowledges errors and challenges incorrect assumptions.

Booking.com plans to release an initial version of its trip planner to select members of its “Genius" loyalty program in the United States in the upcoming weeks.

    • This innovative feature, powered by ChatGPT, enables users to engage in conversations and receive personalized recommendations for their travel destinations.

    Following suit, Expedia, a competitor of Booking.com, introduced a test version of its own in-app travel planning experience driven by ChatGPT. This allows users to interact with the feature and obtain suggestions for places to visit.

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 04:26 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 05:06 IST
