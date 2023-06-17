Brief Global Outages Affect Instagram, WhatsApp And Facebook; Services Now Restored

Meta-owned platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, experienced brief disruptions between 12AM and 3AM today.

According to Downdetector.com, the highest number of users reporting issues occurred around 1AM, after which the number of complaints began to decrease. The issue has now been fixed as per the company.

Meta platforms acknowledged the issue, and tweeted, “We know some of you might be experiencing issues with our apps today. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience."

Reuters reported that at one stage of the outage, approximately 20,000 users encountered difficulties accessing Meta platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, according to data from Downdetector.com.