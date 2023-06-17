Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Brief Global Outages Affect Instagram, WhatsApp And Facebook; Services Now Restored

Brief Global Outages Affect Instagram, WhatsApp And Facebook; Services Now Restored

Meta-owned platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, experienced brief disruptions between 12AM and 3AM today, but the service has since been restored.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 11:17 IST

Menlo Park, California, USA

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are now back up. (Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash)
Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are now back up. (Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash)

Meta-owned platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, experienced brief disruptions between 12AM and 3AM today.

According to Downdetector.com, the highest number of users reporting issues occurred around 1AM, after which the number of complaints began to decrease. The issue has now been fixed as per the company.

Meta platforms acknowledged the issue, and tweeted, “We know some of you might be experiencing issues with our apps today. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience."

Reuters reported that at one stage of the outage, approximately 20,000 users encountered difficulties accessing Meta platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, according to data from Downdetector.com.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Alia Bhatt Debuts Her Action Star Skills & New Baddie Avatar In 'Heart Of Stone' Opposite Gal Gadot
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Turns Host, Pooja Bhatt Enters House | New Season More Suited For TV?

    • Users took to Twitter to report the issues affecting them. “Is Instagram down?? Unable to post story updates," a user said. Another user tweeted, “Don’t worry your account was not hacked, instagram has been down."

    At present, Downdetector.com indicates no significant increase in reports or indications of outages, suggesting that the issue has been resolved. Meta has also since tweeted to confirm that the issue has been fixed. “Fixed! The issue has been resolved and things should be working normally again across our apps. Thanks again for your patience," Meta said.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: June 17, 2023, 11:17 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 11:17 IST
    Read More