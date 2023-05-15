Canon CR-N700 Camera Launched In India: Price And Features

Canon India on Monday announced the launch of its indoor 4K remote PTZ camera, CR-N700, which supports high-quality video recording, high image quality, a 15x zoom lens, a 1.0-inch CMOS sensor, auto-tracking and auto-loop features.

Priced at Rs 11,00,000 in India, the Canon CR-N700 camera supports high-quality video recording in 4K/60P/4: 2:2/10-bit format and enables HDR recording in either HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) or PQ (Perceptual Quantization) formats to fulfil varied production requirements.

Advertisement

The camera also features a 15x zoom lens, 1.0-inch CMOS sensor, and DIGIC DV7 image processing engine among other features which enhance image quality. In addition, it comes with enhanced human recognition features, including Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus, eye-detect AF, and head-detect AF. These features will equip the camera to identify and track fast-moving subjects with greater accuracy and clarity.

The camera comes new applications with Auto Tracking and Auto Loop. The application enables the remote camera to automatically track speakers or other specified persons during commercial presentations, lectures and events.

With in-camera visual analysis, the system realises superb tracking capability, allowing shooting with excellent freedom of view, including full body, upper body, shoulders-up and other viewpoints, while following the movement of subjects moving at speeds ranging from slow to brisk.

Advertisement

In addition to the standard image capture of human figures typically required for broadcasting commercial events and lectures, the remote camera aided by its high-performance pan/tilt mechanism can capture the slow movement of subjects smoothly for quality video production. Furthermore, the application features a wide array of adjustment settings such as Composition, Tracking Sensitivity, and Priority Display Area.

Also, the Auto Loop Application enables the remote camera to automatically repeat subtle pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) staging movements typically performed by operators during the broadcast of events such as sports competitions, and interviews, as well as in the production of TV commercials and movies.

Advertisement

Additionally, operators can adjust the acceleration and deceleration of movements as the motions begin and end via the Fade Mode, enabling the automated camera system to mimic professional camerawork.

“With the CR-N700 launch alongside two new applications, we’re pushing the boundaries of video production even further, expanding our user base across multiple segments and solidifying our position as a leader in the industry," Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said in a statement.