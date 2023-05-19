Carl Pei Confirms Nothing Phone (2) Hardware Details: Expected Price And More

Nothing Phone (2) is launching in the next few months and the hype created by the company has already made it an eagerly awaited product in the market. After the positive response to the Phone (1), Carl Pei and Co. are now entering the flagship segment, and this week, he has confirmed that the Phone (2) will be using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset for its performance.

Most people reading this update are excited about the upcoming Nothing Phone, especially because of the Snapdragon 8 series chip being used. Many of these have even suggested that Carl might be taking Nothing through the OnePlus path of growth. In his post, Pei mentioned that his team will be working to improve the performance of the Snapdragon chip and tune it with the NothingOS for better efficiency and camera capabilities.

He even explained the decision by going for last year’s flagship SoC instead of picking up the tab for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. “Sometimes the latest technology comes at a cost which isn’t always justified from a user benefit standpoint. Choosing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 ensures that Phone (2) remains accessible while delivering a significantly improved experience compared to Phone (1)," he added in the post.

Advertisement

Going by his statement, we can expect the Phone (2) to be a significant upgrade on the Phone (1), not only in terms of performance but the overall experience, which Pei seems to prioritise over specs. The company has already said that the Phone (2) will be launching in the US, which is an iPhone-heavy market.

More than pricing, Nothing will have to compel people with the product as an iPhone alternative which is easier said than done. Outside of the US, Nothing will have to be aggressive with the Phone (2) pricing now that it is using an older SoC which is now available on phones priced under Rs 40,000.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how Nothing takes the leap into the flagship arena and proves its mettle among the established brands and still has its unique identity with the different approach on design and software optimisation that keeps the product competitive.