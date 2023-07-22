ChatGPT App For Android Users Is Launching Next Week: Here's How To Pre-Register

Android users can now pre-register for OpenAI’s ChatGPT app on the Google Play Store, with the official launch set for next week. It has been nearly two months since the iOS version of the app was released, but the Android version’s launch date had been uncertain until recently.

OpenAI announced on Twitter that the ChatGPT app for Android users will be available next week, and that pre-orders are now available in the Google Play Store.

Android users can currently access the generative AI platform by visiting the ChatGPT website in a browser. However, if the iPhone app is any indication, users can expect a more user-friendly interface, and perhaps, the Android version may even offer haptic feedback—like it does for iOS—when interacting with the app’s user interface.

Advertisement

Additionally, based on the screenshots shared in the Play Store listing, the app’s interface is largely similar, with the exception of how menus function. The three-dot menu on iOS has been replaced with an Android-style hamburger menu in the top left corner on Android.