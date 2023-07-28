ChatGPT Fined 3.6 Million Won For Exposing Personal Info Of 687 South Koreans: Report

South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) on Thursday imposed a fine of 3.6 million won ($2,829) on OpenAI, the operator of the generative chatbot ChatGPT, for exposing personal information of its 687 citizens.

According to OpenAI, a now-patched bug in an open-source library on ChatGPT created a caching issue in March.

It caused an unintentional visibility of payment information of ChatGPT Plus subscribers during a nine-hour window, including first and last names, email addresses, the last four digits of credit card numbers and credit card expiration dates, Yonhap reported.

A total of 687 users in South Korea have been confirmed to be among those affected by the exposure.