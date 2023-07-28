Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » ChatGPT Fined 3.6 Million Won For Exposing Personal Info Of 687 South Koreans: Report

ChatGPT Fined 3.6 Million Won For Exposing Personal Info Of 687 South Koreans: Report

A total of 687 users in South Korea have been confirmed to be among those affected by the exposure.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 11:30 IST

Seoul, South Korea

According to OpenAI, a now-patched bug in an open-source library on ChatGPT created a caching issue in March.
According to OpenAI, a now-patched bug in an open-source library on ChatGPT created a caching issue in March.

South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) on Thursday imposed a fine of 3.6 million won ($2,829) on OpenAI, the operator of the generative chatbot ChatGPT, for exposing personal information of its 687 citizens.

According to OpenAI, a now-patched bug in an open-source library on ChatGPT created a caching issue in March.

It caused an unintentional visibility of payment information of ChatGPT Plus subscribers during a nine-hour window, including first and last names, email addresses, the last four digits of credit card numbers and credit card expiration dates, Yonhap reported.

A total of 687 users in South Korea have been confirmed to be among those affected by the exposure.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • The PIPC said it has fined OpenAI for breaching its duty to report a leakage to authorities within 24 hours of finding it. But the privacy watchdog concluded the company cannot be held responsible for lax personal information protection measures.

    The watchdog has also recommended OpenAI take measures to prevent a recurrence of the incident, comply with South Korea’s personal information protection law and cooperate actively with the commission’s prior inspection activities, it said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: July 28, 2023, 11:30 IST
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 11:30 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App