Home » Tech » ChatGPT Is Ready To Enter Cars, This Brand Starts The AI Chatbot Integration

ChatGPT Is Ready To Enter Cars, This Brand Starts The AI Chatbot Integration

One of the popular German carmaker is integrating the AI chatbot as its voice assistant.

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 14:26 IST

San Francisco, California, USA

ChatGPT is now moving inside the cars.
ChatGPT is now entering your cars. Mercedes-Benz has expanded the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and added OpenAI’s chatbot as the voice control for its vehicles.

“By adding ChatGPT, voice control via the MBUX Voice Assistant’s Hey Mercedes will become even more intuitive. An optional beta programme will start June 16, 2023, in the US for over 9,00,000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system," Mercedes-Benz said on Thursday.

Customers can participate via the Mercedes me app or directly from the vehicle using the voice command “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta programme".

Moreover, the company said it is integrating ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging the enterprise-grade capabilities of Microsoft’s cloud and AI platform.

“Our beta programme boosts the existing Hey Mercedes functions such as navigation queries, weather requests and others with the capabilities of ChatGPT. This way, we aim to support conversations with natural dialogues and follow-up questions," Markus Schafer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, CTO, Development & Procurement, said in a statement.

The rollout of the beta programme will happen over the air. This integration will let drivers and passengers receive sports and weather updates, have questions answered about their surroundings or even control their smart homes, according to the company.

    • The automaker also mentioned that users will experience a voice assistant that not only accepts natural voice commands but can also conduct conversations.

    Participants will soon be able to ask the Voice Assistant for detailed information about a destination, a recipe suggestion, or a complex question and receive a more comprehensive answer while keeping both hands on the wheel.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

