ChatGPT-rival Google Bard Is Now Available in Hindi, Bengali And 7 More Indian Languages

During Google I/O 2023 in May, Google had announced that its ChatGPT-alternative– Bard– is available across 180 countries including India. Now, in another major update, Google has added support for nine Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. Google is now supporting over 40 languages for Bard including Bahasa Indonesia.

With support for over 40 languages, it will be helpful if users want to hear the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script. “Simply enter a prompt and select the sound icon to hear Bard’s answers. Users can also now change the tone and style of Bard’s responses to five different options: simple, long, short, professional or casual. This feature is live in English and will expand to new languages soon," according to Google.

To help users boost their productivity, Google is adding new ways to pin and rename conversations with Bard in over 40 languages. Now when users start a conversation, they’ll see options to pin, rename and pick up recent conversations in the sidebar. Google has also made it easier for users to share part or all of their Bard chat with their network.