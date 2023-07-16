Check Step-By-Step Guide To Manage Threads Notifications On Android

Meta’s new social media platform Threads is giving tough competition to its rival Twitter after its launch. Threads app is built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. The app is available for both iPhones and Android smartphones

You can log in using your Instagram account and posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length. Similar to Instagram, with Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram.

Also, users under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private profile when they join the app. In Threads, users have the ability to control who can mention or reply to them.

Users on Threads can add specific words to filter out replies that contain those words in their threads. They can also unfollow, block, restrict, or report a profile on Threads by tapping the three-dot menu, and any accounts they have blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads. One of the key features of Threads is users can remove the notifications from the Threads app.

Here’s how to manage Threads notifications on Android devices

- Open the Threads app and go to the profile page.

- Tap the Menu button in the top-right corner.

- Select “Notifications" from the menu.

- Choose to pause all notifications or adjust specific settings for Threads and replies or Following and followers.

- There are five options to select from: 15 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours, or 8 hours.

- For Threads and replies, choose from three options: everyone, people you follow, or turn it off completely.