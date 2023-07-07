Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » China Launches OpenKylin: Its First Homegrown Operating System, Rivaling US Windows and MacOS

China Launches OpenKylin: Its First Homegrown Operating System, Rivaling US Windows and MacOS

The system, called OpenKylin, has been designed as a rival to the ubiquitous Windows and MacOS systems

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 01:13 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

US and Chinese flags are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)
US and Chinese flags are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)

China has launched its first homegrown open-source operating system for computers, state media said on Thursday, as Beijing seeks to reduce its foreign dependence at a time of increased rivalry with the United States.

The announcement of the new system came just before US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was due to land in Beijing on Thursday for meetings with Chinese officials aimed in part at stabilising relations between the world’s two leading economies.

The system, called OpenKylin, has been designed as a rival to the ubiquitous Windows and MacOS systems. Previous versions of the software had already been deployed on the computers of some government departments, state media said.

Advertisement

OpenKylin users have access to the software’s lines of code and can modify them as they wish, unlike Microsoft and Apple, which keep the workings of their Windows and MacOS systems secret.

China has long regarded that opacity as a vulnerability, one that has been reinforced in recent years by geopolitical tensions with the United States.

OpenKylin, whose name refers to a legend in Chinese mythology, is based on the popular open-source Linux operating system.

Windows is used on the vast majority of computers in China, despite Beijing’s stated desire over recent decades to create its own operating system.

Authorities have in particular sought alternatives for use on high-security computers, such as those used by the army.

According to state-owned CGTN television, Chinese space programmes have already used previous versions of OpenKylin, including the Chang’e lunar and Tianwen Mars missions.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Microsoft launched a version of Windows specifically for the Chinese government in 2017, in partnership with a local joint venture, to allay security concerns.

    Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, which is facing US sanctions, launched its HarmonyOS operating system for smartphones and tablets in 2021 after being stripped of its licence for the Google-owned Android operating system.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 07, 2023, 01:13 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 01:13 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App