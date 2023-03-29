China Urges Apple to Strengthen Data Security: Report

HONG KONG: China has urged Apple to strengthen its data security and personal privacy protection, the country’s state planner said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie made the comments when he met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday, the statement said.

The director also pointed out that “China’s industrial digitalization and digital industrialization process, super-large-scale market, and huge middle-income groups will all bring a broad market to multinational companies including Apple."

Apple is keenly aware of China’s importance to its business. In its most recent annual financial results the iBiz reported $74.2 billion – almost 19 percent of its $394 billion annual revenue – was won in Greater China

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Tech News here