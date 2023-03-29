Home » Tech » China Urges Apple to Strengthen Data Security: Report

China Urges Apple to Strengthen Data Security: Report

China has urged Apple to strengthen its data security and personal privacy protection, the country's state planner said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

Reuters

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 08:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple is keenly aware of China's importance to its business
Apple is keenly aware of China's importance to its business

HONG KONG: China has urged Apple to strengthen its data security and personal privacy protection, the country’s state planner said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie made the comments when he met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday, the statement said.

The director also pointed out that “China’s industrial digitalization and digital industrialization process, super-large-scale market, and huge middle-income groups will all bring a broad market to multinational companies including Apple."

Apple is keenly aware of China’s importance to its business. In its most recent annual financial results  the iBiz reported $74.2 billion – almost 19 percent of its $394 billion annual revenue – was won in Greater China

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

first published: March 29, 2023, 08:03 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 08:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!