Chinese AI Firm SenseTime Unveils Chatbot 'SenseChat': All You Need To Know

Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on Monday introduced an AI-powered chatbot called "SenseChat". Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Xu Li took the stage to demonstrate the large AI model SenseNova and a user-facing chatbot called SenseChat.

SenseChat is based on the company’s big AI model SenseNova, said its CEO and co-founder Xu Li. Xu showed off how SenseChat could tell a story about a cat catching fish, with multiple rounds of questions and responses.

Then he demonstrated how the bot could help with writing computer code, taking in layman-level questions in English or Chinese and then translating them into a workable product, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, he said that now human programmers do about 80 per cent of the work in AI development, but in the future, it will be reversed so that AI can handle 80 per cent of the effort while humans take on 20 per cent of the work to direct and polish.

The AI model can also help double-check, translate and revise code, the report said.

SenseTime is a Hong Kong-headquartered artificial intelligence company with offices in China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Macau, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

Last Month, China slammed ChatGPT, the AI-driven chatbot by Microsoft-owned OpenAI that has become a rage, saying it is spreading US government “misinformation" and directing Internet companies not to use it in their applications.

Chinese regulators told Tencent and Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group, not to offer ChatGPT services to the public, Nikkei Asia reported.

There is a “growing alarm in Beijing over the AI-powered chatbot’s uncensored replies to user queries. Tencent and Ant Group have been instructed not to utilise ChatGPT “either directly or via third parties", said the report.

