Chrome Will Soon Tell You When An Extension Is Removed From The Web Store

Chrome users have the freedom to download extensions from the Chrome Web Store but now the browser is getting new security features which look to simplify the process of using the web apps on Chrome. There are instances where the extension you are using has been removed from the main Web Store by Chrome for umpteen reasons.

Now, Chrome will inform you when such actions are taken, so that you can avoid using any extension that can become an issue for the user.

So if any extension is taken down from the Web Store, you will get a pop-up alert from the Chrome’s team, giving you the chance to remove the same if you have installed it earlier. Google says the alert will reflect in the Safety Check section where you have the Privacy and Security Settings tab.

Advertisement

You will have the option to review the extensions that have been removed and see the details of the extension and take action if required. Extensions are generally scanned for any security issues but it might be hard to trace all the malicious actors, which can put the user and their device at risk. Having said that, while Chrome will inform users about the removal and its reason, you will have the choice to keep the extension for your system by ignoring the alert.