CMF By Nothing Sub-Brand Could Launch Smartwatch And TWS Earbuds On Sept 26

CMF By Nothing could launch its budget products with a smartwatch, wireless earbuds and phone charger next month. The new Nothing brand is likely to focus on the budget market, allowing the company to spread its wings and appeal to more consumers.

This week has come about with interesting leaks of the CMF by Nothing products, which hints at a different approach compared to the original Nothing lineup. The devices are likely to have a transparent design, instead, CMF by Nothing could focus on bright colours that pop out and also launch them at an aggressive price. The Nothing sub-brand could have three products at the September 26 launch event, which should ideally have India as its main focus.

The smartwatch called CMF By Nothing Watch Pro is likely to be priced at around Rs 4,500 while the TWS earbuds from the brand could come for Rs 3,500 as per reports. The third product is likely to be a 65W wall charger as per the leaks, which could have a price tag of Rs 3,000, making it one of the most affordable chargers in the market.

Coming to the features, the Watch Pro is expected to get a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with an Always-On Display feature with 600 nits of peak brightness and over 100 watch faces to choose from. It will have basic health features like a SpO2 monitor and support Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. The 330mAh battery is expected to help the watch last for over 10 days.