Counter-Strike 2 Officially Announced, Set To Release In Summer 2023 As A Free Upgrade To CS:GO

Built on Valve's Source 2 engine, Counter-Strike 2 is being called "the most significant technological advancement in Counter-Strike's history." Here are all the details about the upcoming game.

March 23, 2023

Counter-Strike 2 is available for select players currently. (Image: Valve)
Counter-Strike 2, which is being touted as the successor to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, is scheduled to release in the summer of this year. Built on Valve’s Source 2 engine, the game is being called “the most significant technological advancement in Counter-Strike’s history."

As a part of the upgrade, players can expect improved graphical fidelity, support for sub-tick updates and changes to core gameplay. It will be offered as a free upgrade to CS:GO. 

Currently, the game is being offered as a beta, which Valve is calling a ‘limited Test.’ It is, however, limited for select players.

Valve, in an FAQ post on Steam, notes, “Players are selected based on a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team, including (but not limited to) recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing."

The upcoming game will incorporate dynamic smokes, where Smoke Grenades will act as dynamic volumetric entities that interact with the environment and react to lighting, gunfire, and explosions. Additionally, Valve has addressed the infamous tick rate issue by introducing sub-tick updates that enable the game servers to identify the precise moment when motion starts, a shot is fired, or a grenade is thrown. This ensures that your movements and shots are equally responsive, and your grenades will always land the same way, irrespective of tick rate.

In addition, the game will also feature overhauled maps, being able to import CS:GO inventory to Counter-Strike 2, audio upgrades, and better UI and visual effects with Source 2 lighting and particle systems.

Early rumors of Counter-Strike 2 picked up pace when esports journalist Richard Lewis revealed that CS:GO could shift to Source 2 engine as early as this month.

first published: March 23, 2023, 16:30 IST
last updated: March 23, 2023, 16:39 IST
