Creators Rejoice As Twitter Opens Up Ad Revenue Sharing; Check Their Earnings Here

Twitter has finally made it possible for creators to earn a portion of the advertising revenue that the company generates from their content. “We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators," Twitter said.

Twitter will share revenue with content creators from ads displayed in their replies. However, only verified users with at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last 3 months and a Stripe payment account will be eligible to claim revenue. This means that creators need to purchase Twitter Blue to get verified, as this is the only way to get verified now that Elon Musk has decided to remove legacy verified checkmarks.

“This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter," Twitter claims.

Now that the announcement has been made, eligible creators who have received confirmation from Twitter are sharing their earnings on Twitter.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw this notification today. After all these years, hard work might finally pay off! I just want to say thank you, a user who goes by the username theapplehub, tweeted.

“And suddenly it’s there. Elon buying me a new macbook," another user tweeted.