Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Creators Rejoice As Twitter Opens Up Ad Revenue Sharing; Check Their Earnings Here

Creators Rejoice As Twitter Opens Up Ad Revenue Sharing; Check Their Earnings Here

Now that Twitter has announced that it is opening up revenue sharing, eligible creators who have received confirmation from Twitter are sharing their earnings on Twitter.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 11:54 IST

San Francisco, California, USA

Verified creators are reporting getting their share of the revenue. (Image: Reuters)
Verified creators are reporting getting their share of the revenue. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter has finally made it possible for creators to earn a portion of the advertising revenue that the company generates from their content. “We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators," Twitter said.

Twitter will share revenue with content creators from ads displayed in their replies. However, only verified users with at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last 3 months and a Stripe payment account will be eligible to claim revenue. This means that creators need to purchase Twitter Blue to get verified, as this is the only way to get verified now that Elon Musk has decided to remove legacy verified checkmarks.

“This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter," Twitter claims.

Advertisement

Now that the announcement has been made, eligible creators who have received confirmation from Twitter are sharing their earnings on Twitter.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw this notification today. After all these years, hard work might finally pay off! I just want to say thank you, a user who goes by the username theapplehub, tweeted.

“And suddenly it’s there. Elon buying me a new macbook," another user tweeted.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Salman Khan Paid Rahul Roy's Hospital Bill: Why He Should Continue Helping Others & Why He Shouldn't
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It

    • “I’m genuinely impressed by the amount of money being paid out via Twitter’s revenue sharing program. This is SUPER important for independent journalists like me. I was expecting like $300. Ended up with $3,699, which blew my mind. witter truly IS the platform for creators. Great job, @elonmusk," user nicksorter, said.

    Elon Musk appears to be delivering on his promise from February of this year—when he announced that Twitter would begin sharing advertising revenue with creators who subscribe to Twitter Blue.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: July 14, 2023, 11:54 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 11:54 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App