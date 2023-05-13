Dell Launches Alienware m16, x14 R2 Gaming Laptops In India: Price, Specs And All Details

Dell has launched new Alienware gaming laptops in India—the Alienware m16 and the Alienware x14 R2. These laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs—and come with Alienware’s Legend 3 design and feature Alienware Cryo-tech for better thermals and sustained performance under load.

Alienware m16: Specifications and Features

The Alienware m16 can be configured with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, and users can get up to 9TB storage. To enhance the gaming experience, the m16 features Alienware Cryo-tech thermal design and expanded vapor for ensuring that the laptop performs well thermally, and sustains peak performance for long.

The m16 features a 16:10 QHD+ display and offers a choice between a 165Hz and 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. On the front, the laptop gets a FHD webcam and FHD IR camera. Moreover, for the battery, Alienware has gone with a 86Wh cell, and comes with a 330W adapter.

Advertisement

Alienware x14 R2: Specifications and Features

Alienware x14 R2, as the name suggests, comes with a 14-inch QHD+ 16:10 display and a 165 Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Buyers can equip the x14 R2 with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13620H processor and up to NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics. Moreover, users can choose to go with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. For the I/O, the x14 R2 gets 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port.

Being smaller of the two laptops launched by Dell, the x14 R2 gets a 80Wh battery and comes with a 130W power adapter.

Alienware m16, x14 R2: Price and Availability

Both the Alienware m16 and x14 R2 will be available starting May 12—across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, Amazon.com, large format retail stores, and multi-brand outlets—at prices of Rs 1,84,990 and Rs 2,06,990, respectively.