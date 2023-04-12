Dell Launches Alienware m18, x16 R1 And Inspiron 16 Series Laptops In India: Check Price, Specifications

Dell has expanded its portfolio of Alienware and Inspiron laptops in India—introducing a new lineup featuring the Alienware m18 and x16 R1, as well as the Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 models. These laptops are powered by Intel’s latest 13th generation CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

Alienware m18, x16 R1

Advertisement

The Alienware lineup has been refreshed with two new models, the m18 and x16 R1, designed for gamers who demand high-end performance and portability. The Alienware m18 features a 18-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, and is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs. It features Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support, and can be equipped with up to 64GB of dual-channel RAM. The laptop comes with a 97Wh battery and a 330W adapter, as well as AlienFX lighting with per-key RPG effects.

Meanwhile, the Alienware x16 offers a more portable option with a 16-inch QHD+ panel featuring a 240Hz refresh rate. It, too, features AlienFX lighting, but also features it for the trackpad. It can be configured with up to the Intel Core i9-13900HK and RTX 4090 GPU, and comes with a 90Wh battery and a 330W charger. And, both the Alienware x16 and m18 come with Windows 11 as standard.

As for the pricing, the Alienware m18 starts at Rs 3,59,990, while the Alienware X16 starts at Rs 3,79,000—available at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and other retail stores.

Dell Inspiron 16, Inspiron 16 2-in-1

Advertisement

The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop offers a flexible design with a 360-degree hinge—allowing for easy transitions between different modes such as laptop, tent, stand, and tablet. The 4K 16:10 touch screen display is designed to work seamlessly with an active pen, without the need for pairing.

Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors and LPDDR5 memory support, the Dell Inspiron 16 series is designed for on the go creation and portability. Additionally, the laptop features ExpressCharge technology—enabling the battery to charge up to 80 percent in about one hour—making it convenient for users who are frequently on the go.

The starting price for the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 model is Rs 96,490, while the Inspiron 16 model is available for Rs 77,990. These laptops can be purchased through Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) as well as other retail stores.

Read all the Latest Tech News here