Dell Launches Latitude And Precision Series Laptops in India: Price, Specifications, And More

The US-based tech company Dell has introduced new commercial PCs and laptops in India, including Latitude Notebooks, Precision Mobile Workstations (MWS), OptiPlex All-In-One (AIO) Desktop, and 34-inch Ultrasharp Curved WQHD Monitor.

The Latitude Notebooks laptop series will be available at starting price of Rs 59,000, while the Precision Mobile Workstations laptop series will be available at a starting price of Rs 76,000. Dell OptiPlex 7410 AIO desktop will be available at Rs 64,500, and the 34-inch Ultrasharp Curved WQHD Monitor will be available at Rs 56,000.

As of now, Dell has not made any official announcement regarding the availability of its new range of business PCs in India.

The new lineup includes the Latitude 9000 series, Latitude 7000 series, Latitude 5000 series, Latitude 3000 series, Precision 7000 series, Precision 5000 series, and Precision 3000 series laptops. Apart from the new laptops, Dell has also launched the Dell OptiPlex 7410 AIO and Dell Ultrasharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub monitor in India.

The OptiPlex 7410 AIO is an all-in-one desktop computer that offers high performance and streamlined design, while the Ultrasharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub monitor is a 34-inch curved display that offers an immersive viewing experience with excellent color accuracy and contrast.

“Our new commercial portfolio meets the needs of today’s workforce while consistently being environmentally friendly. And they are built to perform with the expanded Dell Optimiser features that bring intelligent personalisation from the PC to the ecosystem," Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

According to the company, the new devices are designed to help organisations accelerate their digital transformation journey in the hybrid work era, powered with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and upgraded Dell Optimiser features .

Dell’s new Latitude 7340 and 7440 laptops are available in 13.3-inch and 14-inch screen size.. With big displays offering more screen space, these laptops come in 2-in-1 configurations and offer optional Wi-Fi 6E and 5G support. They also feature a 5MP web camera.

The Precision 5680 features a 16-inch display, while the Precision 3480 features a 14-inch display. However, Precision 7780 is a 17-inch workstation. Further, Dell’s new OptiPlex portfolio includes the OptiPlex 7410 AIO Desktop, which features a 24-inch display with a streamlined design powered by up to Intel Core i9 processors and 64GB RAM.

Dell also introduced the Ultrasharp 34-inch Curved USB-C Hub WQHD Monitor, which comes with IPS Black technology, a 2000:1 contrast ratio, and improved black and grey performance.

