Digital Transformation Empowering But Poses Challenges, Could Be 'Scary', Say NIXI CEO And MeitY Secretary

During the foundation day celebrations of the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) on Monday, chief executive officer Anil Kumar Jain highlighted the challenges in Digital India while saying that the advancements of digitisation are scary but NIXI will ensure that all netizens profit from the usage of technology.

As NIXI completed 20 years while working towards building India’s internet infrastructure, the CEO said: “The wide population spectrum of India today demands and deserves internet enablement and NIXI will strive to meet those expectations in line with our mission of Empowering Netizens."

However, Jain told News18 that technology is changing every six months, so it is very difficult to predict what is going to happen. He spoke about the evolution of ChatGPT-like tools and AI making their way into all sectors including the manufacturing and production industry.

Considering the rapid advancements in the digital world, the CEO said: “These are times when we have to evolve very fast. NIXI aims to remain the internet infrastructure provider of the country, whether it is for new broadband connections or new technologies like AI, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Machine Language, blockchain, driverless cars, or robots, which are entering our lives."

Jain noted that even though some people may get afraid of the adoption of new technologies, eventually the country will embrace it. But then the main challenge will be to make sure that the technologies are secure and don’t cause any harm to the country, he added.

“There are a lot of challenges that are coming with the advantages of digitisation and digital transformation which are really scary. For example, bank accounts get emptied by cybercriminals, or suppose personal data is getting leaked and someone uses such data to fulfil their own purpose, or information related to national security goes into the hands of enemy countries. We hope that NIXI will be able to contribute significantly in the future to ensure that the digitised world or the digitised nation is secured," Jain stated.

At the foundation day event, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, secretary at Ministry of Electronics and IT, and chairman of NIXI, was also present along with Bhuvnesh Kumar, additional secretary at MeitY, and other delegates.

While addressing the audience, Sharma in his speech on ‘The Need for Digital Transformation for India and the Globe’ said: “Digital transformation is not a choice, it is a necessity. It is a modern phenomenon, and we have to live with it."

He spoke about the advantages of digital transformation, including Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), ease of e-governance, creating a competitive business ecosystem, becoming the digital leader in the world, and building a sustainable future. However, he said: “It is important to acknowledge that digital transformation also poses many challenges. We must address the issue of data security, privacy, and digital literacy to ensure that no citizen is left behind or becomes a victim of cybercrime."

Furthermore, Sharma said that the central government is committed to a multifaceted approach to achieve the objectives of digital transformation in the country.