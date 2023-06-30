Telegram Movie Rating Scam: Doctor Loses Rs 1 Crore Just Like That

In this day and age, online scams are becoming more and more common, taking on a variety of forms—from call forwarding scams to online job scams on WhatsApp and Telegram. In one recent incident, a 43-year-old doctor from Visar lost a whopping Rs 1 crore in a movie rating reviews scam.

According to The Times of India, the scammers contacted the Visar doctor on Telegram under the pretext of offering money to rate movies online. The message was sent by a user named ‘Hafiza@094.’ Per the report, the man was able to make Rs 830 in the first transaction by rating a movie 5 stars.

Next, to lure the doctor, the Telegram user asked him to transfer a sum of Rs 9,900 to an unknown bank account in order to be eligible for higher commission. Now, post doing this, his online ticket rating account displayed that he made a staggering Rs 31 lakh in commission profits, but when he wanted to withdraw the said “commission," the fraudsters asked him to deposit a sum of Rs 15 lakh. This cycle went on, and eventually, the “commission" value became Rs 1.96 crore in a few days.