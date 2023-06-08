Don't Have A Debit Card? Google Pay Now Supports UPI Payments Via Aadhaar: What It Means

Google Pay now introduces a new way to sign up for users in India and you don’t need a debit card to use the payment service. The platform now allows you to register for UPI payment using your Aadhaar number, which might be helpful for millions who still have a debit card for cash withdrawals and other services.

UPI has been the fastest-growing mode of payments in India over the past few years and apps like Google Pay have definitely played their role with many people able to make payment in just a few steps. So, how does the Aadhaar-centric payment work on Google Pay and what all do you need to use this feature? Google has listed out the steps and we tell you how it actually works.

Google Pay Payment Via Aadhaar: How To Setup And Use

- Open Google Pay app on your phone and click on add account to start using the service

- Select the bank which is registered to your mobile number and click on next

- Now click on Aadhaar mode to verify the number and your bank account

- Now enter the first six digits of your Aadhaar which is linked to your bank account

- Create a 4 or 6-digit UPI PIN which will be used to authorise your transactions

- The bank will send an OTP on your registered mobile number

- Set the 6-digit UPI PIN and confirm it once again

- Your bank account is now added using the Aadhaar number

Users who want to onboard UPI via Aadhaar, will need to ensure that (a) their phone number registered with UIDAI and bank are the same, and (b) their bank account is Aadhaar linked.

Aadhaar-based authentication for UPI activation is currently available for select banks. You can check out the list below:

Kerala Gramin Bank

Punjab National Bank

Karnataka Bank

South Indian Bank

Canara Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank

CSB Bank

IndusInd Bank

Karnataka Gramin Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Central Bank Of India

Equitas Small

AU Small Finance Bank

The Rajasthan State Co-Operative Bank

Punjab and Sind Bank

Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank

UCO Bank

The Cosmos Co-Operative Bank

Paytm Payments Bank

Federal Bank