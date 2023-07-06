Instagram Threads Download Alert! Remember You Can’t Delete Your Threads Profile

The much hyped Twitter-rival app– Threads has just launched and Mark Zuckerberg claims that 10 million Instagram users have signed up within seven hours of the launch. The new Threads apps, at present, can only be accessed via an Instagram account and you cannot sign up for the Threads app independently.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Instagram Threads: How to create a new Instagram Threads account? Instagram Threads: How to delete Instagram Threads account? Instagram Threads: How to deactivate Instagram Threads account? Instagram Threads: What happens when you deactivate Instagram Threads account

While Zuckerberg has made the sign up process very easy for Instagram users, what you should know is that you cannot delete your Threads profile. To permanently delete your Threads profile and related data you will also have to delete the Instagram account that you used to sign up for Threads.

Once you have signed up for Threads, you can only temporarily deactivate your profile. You simply cannot hit the undo button and delete your Threads profile without losing your Instagram account.

Note that deactivating your Threads profile will not affect your Instagram account. However, things will change if you deactivate your Instagram account. If you deactivate your Instagram account, your linked Threads profile will automatically deactivate too.

Another aspect is that you can only deactivate your Threads profile once a week. Zuckerberg clearly doesn’t want people to walk away that easily. Right now, there’s simply one option to get away from Threads: Deactivate your profile.

How to Delete or Deactivate your Instagram Threads profile:

As you cannot delete your Threads profile independently, to deactivate your profile follow these steps:

1. Visit your profile

2. Go to options by tapping on the ‘double dash’ icon on the top extreme right corner, above your display profile picture.

3. Tap Account, then tap Deactivate profile.

4. Tap Deactivate Threads profile, then confirm.

What happens when you deactivate your Threads profile?

Once you deactivate your Threads profile, your posts and interactions with others’s posts won’t be visible on Threads. Note that deactivating your Threads profile won’t delete your Threads data or affect your Instagram account. You will have to individually delete posts.

