Duck It! One Big News For Apple iPhone Users With iOS17 Update Release

Apple, at WWDC 2023, has announced its latest software for iPhones– iOS 17. The good news is Apple has improved the autocorrect feature while typing. This means you can actually type ‘duck’ correctly without having to replace ‘d’ with ‘f’ every time, among others.

Written By: Debashis Sarkar

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 13:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Much relief for iPhone users, finally! Apple, at WWDC 2023, has announced its latest software for iPhones– iOS 17. The good news is Apple has improved the autocorrect feature while typing. This means you can actually type ‘duck’ correctly without having to replace ‘d’ with ‘f’ every time, among others.

Apple claims to have provided Autocorrect with a ‘comprehensive update’. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be now using a ‘transformer language model’ which is basically powered by on-device machine learning for word prediction. All these jargons to make you finally get the ‘duck’ right on your iPhone.

Apple now promises that typing on iPhones will be more accurate when you upgrade your iPhone to iOS 17. The public beta of iOS 17 will be available next month The iOS 17 update will be available for all later this year for iPhone Xs and later, including iPhone SE (2022).

“The update to Autocorrect feature also receives a refreshed design to better support typing, and sentence-level autocorrections can fix more types of grammatical mistakes."

iPhone users will now receive predictive text recommendations inline as they type. This is said to help in adding entire words or completing sentences as easy as tapping the spacebar.

Also Read: Why Apple CEO Tim Cook Did Not Wear The Vision Pro ‘Headset’ At WWDC 2023?

    • Also, Apple is improving speech to text. The Dictation feature gets a new speech recognition model to make it accurate and reliable.

    Another interesting feature that Apple is releasing with the iOS 17 update is called ‘NameDrop’. While AirDrop makes it easy to share a file, NameDrop allows users to easily share contact information by simply bringing their iPhones together, or by bringing an iPhone and Apple Watch together. With the same gesture, users can also share content or start SharePlay to listen to music, watch a movie, or play a game while in close proximity between iPhone devices.

    first published: June 06, 2023, 13:14 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 13:19 IST
