Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner Launched In India: Price And Availability

Global tech giant Dyson has launched its new cord-free vacuum cleaner - Dyson V15 Detect Extra in India. Engineered with 230AW and laser to reveal microscopic dust, it is further equipped with whole-machine HEPA filtration to capture ultra-fine particles such as pet dander and nasties.

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra cord-free vacuum is priced at Rs 65,900 in India and available in Prussian Blue and Bright Copper colours at the company’s official website and its offline stores.

Advertisement

The company introduced new attachments with the Dyson V15 Detect Extra — scratch-free dusting brush and awkward gap tool attachments, which are engineered to provide the ultimate home cleaning solution. It also comes with a built-in crevice and dusting tool that transforms the Dyson V15 Detect Extra into a handheld vacuum, saving time when switching between the floor and handheld cleaning.

Moreover, the new vacuum cleaner also features Dyson’s key technologies, such as dust illumination, piezo sensor, and advanced de-tangling brush bar technology. The dust illumination technology reveals the particles users cannot normally see on hard floors, so they know where to clean.

With piezo sensor technology, carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head pick up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second. The dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet with the tiny vibrations being converted to electrical signals, the company said.

Engineered for homes with pets, the advanced brush bar technology is designed to tackle all hair, whether it is left behind by our feline, canine, or human friends. Inspired by a de-tangling comb, the brush bar features 56 hair removal vanes, precisely angled to help migrate all hair types directly into the cleaner head.

Advertisement

These polycarbonate teeth, combined with a set of spiralling nylon bristles, anti-static carbon fibre filaments, and strong suction power, captures and tackles troublesome tangles, as well as larger debris and microscopic dust.

Read all the Latest Tech News here