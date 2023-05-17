How To Track Lost Or Stolen Mobile Using CEIR Portal: Step-By-Step Guide [Video]

The Department of Telecommunications, Government of India—has finally launched the Sanchar Saathi portal—to help users track their lost or stolen mobile phones.
We all know how frustrating losing a smartphone can be—losing not only monetarily, but also valuable data. Luckily, with the Sanchar Sarthi portal, you can now track your devices. As long as you have a valid Indian mobile number—you are eligible to use the Sanchar Saathi portal. The portal uses CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) to block or locate lost mobile phones.
WATCH VIDEO: How To Track Lost Or Stolen Mobile With IMEI Number | CEIR Mobile Tracker Sanchar Sarthi
Now, before we explain how to use the portal—there are a few prerequisites to keep in mind. First, once your smartphone is lost or stolen, you need to file a Police complaint—keep the FIR number accessible. Second, you should have your mobile phone’s invoice. And finally, you should possess a government ID card such as your Aadhar card number.
Once you have all the aforementioned items—proceed with the following steps to block or track your mobile phone:
- Head to the Sanchar Saathi website—by clicking here.
- Next, you will encounter three options: Block Stolen/Lost Mobile, Un-block Found Mobile, and Check Request Status.
- Click on Block Stolen/Lost Mobile. Once clicked—a new page will open where you need to enter necessary data about your mobile phone, yourself, and upload the FIR copy along with the number.
- Begin by entering the IMEI numbers of your device (only 1 if you have a single SIM phone). Select your mobile brand and make—then upload the invoice of the lost/stolen mobile.
- In the next section, provide the place and date of theft, police FIR number, and upload the FIR copy.
- You will then need to input your personal data—including government ID number, name, email ID, and mobile number.
- Once you have entered all the details, acknowledge the declarations, and click Submit.
In order to unblock a mobile phone you have found after registering it for blocking on the Sanchar Saathi portal, you will need to enter the complaint registration number you received when blocking your phone.