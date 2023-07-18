Elon Musk Calls Threads A 'Copycat' For Imitating This Twitter Move: All Details

Meta’s threads launched to much hype earlier this month and even crossed the 100 million user mark in less than a week of launching. The Threads app is positioned as a direct rival to Twitter, and shares numerous features with it. Many flocked to Threads to find a ‘Twitter alternate,’ due to its recently imposed limitations—including the rate limiting, which restricts users to see Tweets beyond a certain number.

Elon Musk and Twitter faced criticism for imposing these limitations, with some speculating that it was a move to push users towards purchasing Twitter Blue. However—ironically—it appears that Threads has now adopted a similar approach to counter spam on their app. This move has led to Musk taking a jab at Threads, suggesting that they are copying Twitter.

“Spam attacks have picked up so we’re going to have to get tighter on things like rate limits, which is going to mean more unintentionally limiting active people (false positives). If you get caught up [in] those protections let us know," Adam Mosseri, Instagram chief, said.

A user posted a screenshot of this, and in response, Elon Musk said “lmaoo," and called it a copycat.

In a reply earlier, Musk even called Threads’ rate limiting an “oppressive" move.