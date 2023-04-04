Elon Musk Changes Twitter's Blue Bird Logo With 'Doge' Meme: Here's How Users Reacted

In a bizarre turn of events, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday replaced the micro-blogging platform’s blue bird with Dogecoin as the logo of Twitter. The change to Doge, a logo of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, is only visible on the web version of Twitter not on the Twitter app.

Musk tweeted, “As promised" and attached a screenshot of his tweet conversation of last year with a user in which they had asked him to buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge.

New agency Bloomberg reported the value of Dogecoin went up by almost 30 per cent after Twitter changed its home page logo to the dog meme.

Many Twitter users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s announcement. “Elon Musk waited until April 3rd to change the Twitter logo to #Doge to show his haters how deadly serious he really is. #Dogecoin," a user wrote on Twitter.

“I love the new Twitter logo @elonmusk - and it seems the #Dogecoin icon is also appearing when you fully reload your Twitter page. What’s going on? Brb, gonna grab some cannoli," a tweet reads.

“Have you taken a look at your #Twitter logo today? Looks like #Floki wanted to have some fun," the account of Floki cryptocurrency tweeted. Another user tweeted: “Promises made, promises kept. Thanks for making Twitter fun again! #Dogecoin to the moon!"

This is not the first time a tweet from Elon Musk has sent crypto prices flying. In February, Musk introduced his pet as the “new CEO of Twitter", posting a photo of the dog occupying the boss’s chair.

In related news, Elon Musk recently gave a deadline after which all accounts with a legacy blue tick would lose their verification badge. To remain verified, they were supposed to have to pay $8.

However, past the April 1 deadline, all the legacy-verified Twitter accounts seem to have retained their blue ticks. Instead, when you click on the tick, a new message pops up: “This account is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account."

