Elon Musk Claims Global Twitter Usage Is Up By 3.5% Week Over Week

Elon Musk has shared the numbers regarding the increase in “Total User Active Seconds" on Twitter, noting that usage was up by 3.5 per cent week over the week globally.

“Platform usage up 3.5 per cent week over week," he tweeted late Friday, along with an attached image showing data on Twitter usage.

According to the data he shared on the site, the majority of active users — nearly 87 per cent of people — were using the platform on mobile.

The UK got the most user active seconds on Twitter at 7.2 per cent, followed by Japan at 5.7 per cent.

Advertisement

Seeing Japan’s numbers this high, a user commented on Musk’s post: “Is Twitter really bigger in Japan than the USA?" To which he replied: “Yeah, roughly triple usage per capita of USA."

Another user commented: “Wow. Mobile is 87.6 per cent of active seconds. If that’s so, I recommend prioritising mobile development over desktop."