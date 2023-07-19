Elon Musk Hints Twitter Could Soon Introduce The Ability To Post 'Complex' Articles

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has hinted that the platform will soon allow users to post long, complex articles. In response to a user, Musk said that Twitter “will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media," and that users could even “publish a book" if they wanted.

Twitter has undergone a number of significant changes under Elon Musk’s leadership, and is now vastly different from what it was before he acquired it. With long-form content such as articles and books—Twitter could be looking to add new content formats, and this makes sense considering now Twitter has finally made it possible for creators to earn a portion of the advertising revenue generated from their content.

“We are expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators," Twitter said last week.

It is likely that if the article feature does roll out on Twitter—it will be put behind the Twitter Blue paywall to create more incentive for Twitter users to purchase the subscription.