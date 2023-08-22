Elon Musk Invites Journalists To Earn More On X: All Details

Billionaire Elon Musk recently took to micro-blogging platform X (previously Twitter) and Invited journalists to publish directly on the social media app. He also removed headlines and text from news articles shared on X.

Now, only the lead image and the web link are shown with news posts. Musk said this change would make things look better. Elon Musk also wants X to make a new way of showing news articles with only a lead image and a link. The picture will still take you to the article when clicked.

This might make posts shorter on users’ timelines so more content can be seen. Some users liked the change, but others said it’s important to know what you’re reading before clicking on it.

Earlier, Elon Musk said: “If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform. Users will be charged on a “per article basis" and will end up paying more if they don’t sign up for a monthly subscription, he had said.

The company has also begun to pay eligible creators a share of their advertising revenue. Many Indian accounts have received large sums of money by subscribing to X Premium and having at least 500 followers and 5 million impressions in the last three months. Musk has also been vocal about making X into an all-in-one app that can help you find jobs, do video calls, and even livestream.

In related news, X experienced a major glitch a few days ago that resulted in the loss of all legacy photos posted before December 2014. The company has since acknowledged the bug on its @support account.