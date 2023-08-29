Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Elon Musk Renaming Twitter Saw A Drop In Weekly Active Users

Elon Musk started the rebranding exercise this year and since then many people have found the changes not to their liking.

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 18:13 IST

San Francisco, California, USA

Elon Musk probably expected a better turn out after the rebranding

Twitter’s renaming as X by Elon Musk saw its weekly active users drop 4 percent over the following weeks after the exercise.

The X app fell four spots in the Overall category rankings to No 36 earlier this month as its installs decreased by 8 percent, according to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. That included a decline across both iOS and Android, down 22 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

Average user time spent and sessions on X fell 5 percent after the rebranding.

“Twitter rebranded to X earlier this week and saw mixed reactions from its users with some notably voicing dissatisfaction with the abandonment of the classic blue bird logo," said the report.

However, installs for the Twitter Lite app, designed for emerging markets, went up after the name change, reports TechCrunch, citing the data.

Twitter Lite downloads increased, up 50 percent from the previous time frame.

    • From August 6 through August 20, revenue also substantially jumped by 25 percent, primarily driven by revenue from iOS (up 24 percent). The X rebrand additionally impacted other apps, like rivals Bluesky, Instagram Threads and Mastodon.

    In the first week (July 23-August 5) of the rebranding exercise, Meta’s Threads downloads dropped 70 percent, leaving the app ranked 16th Overall. But Bluesky and Mastodon saw downloads increase by 180 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, according to the Sensor Tower data.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    About the Author

    S Aadeetya

    first published: August 29, 2023, 18:13 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 18:13 IST
