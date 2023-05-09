Trends :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » Tech » Musk Announces Twitter Purge of Inactive Accounts, Follower Counts Expected to Drop

    Musk Announces Twitter Purge of Inactive Accounts, Follower Counts Expected to Drop

    Social media platform Twitter Inc is purging accounts that have had no activity for several years, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday.

    Published By: Rohit

    AFP

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 05:37 IST

    San Francisco, US

    Musk-mandated changes at Twitter from slashing staff to doing away with free verification check marks seen as stamps of authenticity have alienated users and advertisers.

    Elon Musk on Monday announced that Twitter is canceling accounts that haven’t been used for a long time.

    The move comes as Musk tries to ramp up engagement, and opportunities to make money, at the online platform he bought for $44 billion last year.

    “We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," Musk said in a tweet.

    Musk-mandated changes at Twitter from slashing staff to doing away with free verification check marks seen as stamps of authenticity have alienated users and advertisers.

    Twitter’s blue ticks were reinstated on some media, celebrity, and other high profile accounts late in April — a move protested by many of the recipients.

    Musk tweeted at the time that he was “paying for a few (subscriptions) personally."

    Many official media accounts regained a tick, including AFP, which has not subscribed to Twitter Blue.

    The reinstated ticks did not lure back US public radio NPR, which in mid-April suspended activity on its accounts.

    The broadcaster was among those to protest the “state-affiliated" and “government-funded" labels Twitter attached to them, which were previously reserved for non-independent media funded by autocratic governments.

    Since Musk bought Twitter, the company has relaxed the moderation of content on the network, letting back many users banned because of messages inciting hatred or spreading misinformation.

    Market trackers say Twitter revenues have fallen as advertisers avoid the platform.

