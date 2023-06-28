Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Match: Twitter Owner Trains For Jiu-Jitsu Fight

Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk made headlines when they engaged in a social media exchange, hinting at the possibility of a cage match between the two. Now, a picture of Elon Musk training in jiu-jitsu, a self-defence martial art sport, has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Computer scientist and Jiu-Jitsu first-degree black belt holder Lex Fridman posted a video of him training with the Tesla CEO. “I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground," Fridman said.

“It’s really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely," he added.

“That was fun!" Elon Musk replied. On Sunday, Fridman had posted a video of him training with Zuckerberg and expressed his interest in training with Musk. Fridman had earlier posted a video of a training session with Mark Zuckerberg. He had then said that he looks forward to training with Musk as well.

“Here’s a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu jitsu. I look forward to training with @elonmusk as well. It’s inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey," he had said.