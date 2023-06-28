Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Match: Twitter Owner Trains For Jiu-Jitsu Fight

Computer scientist and Jiu-Jitsu first-degree black belt holder Lex Fridman posted a video of him training with Twitter owner.

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 13:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Elon Musk has been teasing Zuckerberg with provocative remarks on Twitter.
Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk made headlines when they engaged in a social media exchange, hinting at the possibility of a cage match between the two. Now, a picture of Elon Musk training in jiu-jitsu, a self-defence martial art sport, has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Computer scientist and Jiu-Jitsu first-degree black belt holder Lex Fridman posted a video of him training with the Tesla CEO. “I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground," Fridman said.

“It’s really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely," he added.

“That was fun!" Elon Musk replied. On Sunday, Fridman had posted a video of him training with Zuckerberg and expressed his interest in training with Musk. Fridman had earlier posted a video of a training session with Mark Zuckerberg. He had then said that he looks forward to training with Musk as well.

“Here’s a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu jitsu. I look forward to training with @elonmusk as well. It’s inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey," he had said.

    • This challenge came after Zuckerberg’s company Meta, which owns Instagram, announced its plans to create a text-based social media platform as a competitor to Twitter.

    Elon Musk has been teasing Zuckerberg with provocative remarks on Twitter. According to the report from The Verge, Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, in an internal company meeting, expressed the belief that creators desire a version of Twitter that is “properly managed," which garnered enthusiastic responses from employees.

    first published: June 28, 2023, 13:14 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 13:14 IST
