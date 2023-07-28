Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Elon Musk Wants Twitter In Dark Mode-Only As It Is Rebranded to X

Elon Musk wants Twitter to be exclusively available in dark mode, removing all other modes. Here are the details.

July 28, 2023

Currently, Twitter offers three modes to choose from.

Elon Musk wants Twitter—or X as it should be called now—to only offer dark mode, removing the option to use light mode altogether. Musk believes dark mode is “superior in every way." This development comes in the wake of Twitter rebranding to ‘X.’ Now, not only has Twitter’s profile picture been changed to the new X logo, but Twitter’s own handle (@twitter) has also been moved over to the handle @X.

If X does indeed switch to dark mode completely and stops offering the light mode—it would mean that users will have to read Tweets with a dark or black background with white text on top of it. Many have voiced concerns that switching to the dark mode hurts their eyes as it is more contrast-rich. It isn’t clear when we can expect the platform to make the change, but like all of Musk’s decisions, this too could come all of a sudden.

“This is the line, I swear to god, if they remove light mode. Dark mode literally hurts my eyes. Light mode does not. I cannot stand dark mode," Max Weinbach, a Twitter user, tweeted.

Some others have pointed out that the current option—wherein users can choose between light and dark mode—should be continued to be offered. Musk can make dark mode the default mode, but the option to not switch to the dark mode shouldn’t be taken away, another user said.

    • Currently, Twitter offers three modes to choose from: a light mode, a dim mode, and lights out mode. People using OLED displays can see a pitch-black app UI when they switch to the lights out mode.

    In other news, Musk’s rebranding overhaul continues as Twitter’s Google Play Store listing has finally switched to being called ‘X,’ and the app icon has been changed to X’s logo as well. But notably, we haven’t seen Twitter’s domain switch from twitter dot com to x dot com yet.

    July 28, 2023
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 10:36 IST
