Elon Musk's Twitter to Take 10 Percent Cut on Content Subscriptions After 12 Months

Elon Musk's Twitter to Take 10 Percent Cut on Content Subscriptions After 12 Months

Musk has been bringing in changes at Twitter to boost revenue after the platform saw advertising income drop last year

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 05:03 IST

San Francisco, US

The billionaire Tesla CEO has been forced to make huge cost cuts and scramble to find more sources of revenue to justify his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. (Image: Reuters)
Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the social media platform will take a 10% cut on content subscriptions after the first year, as the company looks to monetize content on the website in a bid to diversify its revenue sources.

Earlier this month, billionaire owner Musk said users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.

He had also said that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months on content subscriptions.

Musk has been bringing in changes at Twitter to boost revenue after the platform saw advertising income drop last year in the run up to his $44 billion acquisition that closed in October.

He added that the company’s cut from subscriptions on iOS and Android platforms will drop to 15% in the second year from 30% in the first.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 29, 2023, 05:03 IST
