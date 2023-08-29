Elon Musk's X Now Working After Brief Outage: All Details

Elon Musk-owned popular micro-blogging platform X (previously called Twitter) was functioning again on Monday after experiencing some issues in the United States.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, there were more than 18,000 incidents of people in the United States reporting issues with X.

The company has not responded to this outage yet. In related news, X recently experienced a major glitch that resulted in the loss of all legacy photos posted before December 2014. The company has since acknowledged the bug on its @support account.

“Over the weekend we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images or data were lost. We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days," the company said.

Many users were left annoyed after their images from 2014 and before disappeared. In fact, some of the most popular images ever posted on X— including Ellen DeGeneres’ famous selfie from the Oscars 2014 with multiple celebrities—were also removed as part of this glitch.

Under Elon Musk’s leadership, X corp has undergone a number of changes, including rebranding from Twitter to X, reworking the verification system to be part of X Premium, and changing the name of X Premium multiple times, from Twitter Blue to X Blue to X Premium. These changes have been met with mixed reactions, with some users praising the new features and others criticizing the changes.

Elon Musk’s X has also launched the beta for XHiring—a new platform for ‘verified organizations,’ wherein they can post job listings for various roles and “organically" reach suitable candidates.

Ever since Elon Musk acquired X (formerly known as Twitter), its users have witnessed a fair share of changes—considered both positive and negative.