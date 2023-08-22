Elon Musk's X Plans to Remove Headlines from Links to News Articles

Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw an audience.

X is planning to remove the headline and text while retaining just the lead image from links to news articles shared on the platform, Musk said in a post late on Monday.

The move is likely an attempt by Musk to get users to spend more time on X and push them to opt for the subscription service for more details.

It is not immediately clear how the move will impact advertisers on the platform that Musk claimed in July had 540 million monthly users.

Currently, news links come up on the timeline of users as “cards" along with an image, source address and an abridged headline. Such packaging helps draw clicks and helps publishers gain readers.