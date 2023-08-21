Elon Musk's X Will Soon Let Users Search For Jobs: All Details

X (formerly Twitter) will soon roll out a job search feature, allowing users to find jobs directly on the platform.

When ‘@xDaily’ — an account that covers X news — posted that Elon Musk’s AI company has started posting job listings on its page via @XHiring.

However, this is currently visible only on the web and in the US.

When a user asked, “but how will we know who is hiring?", Chris Bakke, former CEO of job-matching platform Laskie that Twitter acquired in May, replied: “Job search, but more importantly- matchmaking to qualified opportunities — both coming soon."

Last month, app researcher Nima Owji had posted a screenshot detailing the job listing feature which revealed that the company describes the feature as “Twitter Hiring" and it is a “free" feature for “verified organisations to post jobs on your company profile, and attract top talent to your open positions".

Moreover, the verified organisations will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles.

Musk had hinted at this feature in May this year. When a user had suggested a dating app ‘Twinder’, Musk said: “Interesting idea, maybe jobs too."

X’s first acquisition since Musk’s took over was Laskie. So, it’s possible that the acquisition assisted the platform to create and release the feature.