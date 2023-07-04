EU Regulators Set New Deadline To Wrap Up Adobe's $20 Billion Figma Deal

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators will decide by Aug. 7 whether to clear Adobe's $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma after a preliminary review, according to a European Commission filing on Monday.

Photoshop maker Adobe sought EU approval last Friday. A request made a month before the summer holidays suggests the company expects the EU competition enforcer to open a full-scale investigation following its initial scrutiny.

The Commission earlier this year warned the deal threatens to significantly affect competition in the market for interactive product design and whiteboarding software.