EU Regulators Set New Deadline To Wrap Up Adobe's $20 Billion Figma Deal

EU antitrust regulators will decide by Aug. 7 whether to clear Adobe's $20 billion bid for cloudbased designer platform Figma after a preliminary review, according to a European Commission filing on Monday.

Reuters

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 14:39 IST

Brussels, Belgium

Adobe's acquisition of Figma is under scrutiny. (Reuters Photo)
BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators will decide by Aug. 7 whether to clear Adobe's $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma after a preliminary review, according to a European Commission filing on Monday.

Photoshop maker Adobe sought EU approval last Friday. A request made a month before the summer holidays suggests the company expects the EU competition enforcer to open a full-scale investigation following its initial scrutiny.

The Commission earlier this year warned the deal threatens to significantly affect competition in the market for interactive product design and whiteboarding software.

    • Figma's web-based collaborative platform for designs and brainstorming is hugely popular among tech firms including Zoom Video Communications, Airbnb and Coinbase.

    Britain's competition watchdog on Friday gave Adobe a week to offer remedies to address its concerns or face a deeper investigation.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: July 04, 2023, 14:39 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 14:39 IST
