Trends :Nothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23 iPhoneWhats AppInstagram
Home » Tech » EU Tech Tsar Sees Political Agreement on Artificial Intelligence Law This Year

EU Tech Tsar Sees Political Agreement on Artificial Intelligence Law This Year

This would follow a preliminary deal reached on Thursday on the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 02:45 IST

Takasaki

Vestager suggested legislative measures for the use of AI tools, such as labelling obligations for AI-generated images” Representational image/AP.
Vestager suggested legislative measures for the use of AI tools, such as labelling obligations for AI-generated images” Representational image/AP.

European Union tech regulation chief Margrethe Vestager said on Sunday the bloc will likely reach a political agreement this year that will pave the way for the world’s first major artificial intelligence (AI) legislation.

This would follow a preliminary deal reached on Thursday on the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act.

In an interview with Reuters at a Group of Seven digital ministers’ meeting in Takasaki, Japan, Vestager suggested legislative measures for the use of AI tools, such as “labelling obligations for AI-generated images".

“There was no reason to hesitate and to wait for the legislation to be passed to accelerate the necessary discussions to provide the changes in all the systems where AI will have an enormous influence," she added, when asked about steps before any agreement takes force.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Tech News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: May 01, 2023, 02:45 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 02:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Bikini Photos, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

+8PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed Raises Temperature By Wearing Bold And See-through Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures