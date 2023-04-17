Excited To Build On Apple's Long-Standing History In India, Says CEO Tim Cook

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook on Monday expressed his excitement to expand the company’s long-standing history in India. The company is preparing to open its first two retail stores in the country, marking a significant milestone as it celebrates over 25 years in India this week.

“At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world. India has such a beautiful culture and incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," said Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.

Apple’s first two retail stores in India will open this week in Mumbai and Delhi, welcoming customers from all over the country and around the world to discover the best of Apple. Apple BKC will open on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST, and Apple Saket will open for customers on April 20 at 10 a.m. IST.

Beginning April 20, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalized service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses, the iPhone maker said.

India’s vibrant community of app developers now supports more than 1 million jobs. App Store payouts to developers in the country have more than tripled since 2018. At the iOS App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru, Apple works one-on-one with developers to help take their apps from good to great.

Since 2017, the accelerator has hosted sessions for more than 15,000 developers, enabling them to build on their ideas and bring cutting-edge apps to the market.

As part of Apple’s commitment to be 100 per cent carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030, all active Indian manufacturing supply chain partners are committed to using 100 per cent clean energy for their Apple operations.

Apple began manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble iPhone models and produce a growing number of components.

Apple recently launched educational programming in India focused on women’s health, as part of the company’s $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund which was founded in 2022 to educate supplier employees on new skill development, rights awareness, and other learning opportunities.

