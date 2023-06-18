Exclusive UK Zone, ‘Startup Hostels’, Incentives: Maharashtra Rolls Out The Red Carpet For British Tech Companies At LTW 2023

With the UK prime minister Rishi Sunak making major tech-business related announcements at the country’s biggest technology event– London Tech Week 2023, only one state government delegation from India attended it: Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra government delegation at London Tech Week 2023 was headed by cabinet minister Uday Samant, who is currently in charge of industries. This delegation was actively seen hosting meetings with key stakeholders and industry players in the UK to attract investments to India. It also announced Maharashtra’s new IT policy with unique attention to infrastructure and skill development.

This delegation had their priorities clearly set: attract UK-based tech businesses to Maharashtra by offering them tangible incentives, access to India’s varied IT talent, upgraded infrastructure and nurture startups.

The larger goal for Maharashtra is to expand its own ‘silicon valley’ by pitching itself as a more competitive destination compared to Bengaluru, where property rents have soared over the years and infrastructure bottlenecks are now becoming a serious hindrance. The delegation promoted regions like Pune, Greater Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Wardha among others.

Along with minister Uday Samant, the CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Dr. Vipin Sharma and Deepender Singh Kushwah, Development Commissioner (Industries) & Export Commissioner of Maharashtra government stressed on the importance of key infrastructure development in the state like the 700 km Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg) which will reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur from 16 hours to 8 hours.

What’s interesting is that this expressway connects key districts which have the potential to become India’s next big industrial corridor. MIDC CEO said that the state government is looking at creating ‘nodes’ along this expressway and are willing to dedicate exclusive regions to club together different companies from the same foreign country. Two such nodes that the state government is promoting are AURIC (Aurangabad) and Dighi (Raigad).

“We understand the comfort of doing business in a foreign land with familiar people surrounding you. We are ready to dedicate an exclusive ‘UK zone’ along the corridor where all UK-based companies can operate together. Not just the UK, even companies from South Korea or Japan or others can have their own industrial zone," said Dr. Vipin Sharma, CEO, MIDC.

“The Maharashtra government is ready to deliver all possible support for companies who are eager to open facilities in India. Majority of the UK-based companies who have their presence in India are operating from Maharashtra. Prominent UK-based IT companies like BT, Vodafone, Revolut, Barclays, Colt, ARK among others are already in Maharashtra and we are taking this opportunity at London Tech Week to welcome more British companies to India," said Deepender Singh Kushwah, Development Commissioner (Industries) & Export Commissioner of Maharashtra government.

Key aspects of Maharashtra’s new IT Policy announced in 2023

In order to fuel this IT corridor in Maharashtra, the delegation also shared plans to provide easy access to India’s IT talent. One concept that was highlighted was the creation of ‘startup hostels’. This will help early startups to save money on office rentals and accommodation and focus on product development.

The delegation explained this as a “Walk to Work" initiative where there will be a relaxation of eligibility (60:40/ 50:50) criteria and space utilisation norms to support the workforce of the future and allow for integrated working, living and social spaces.

“We will also allow IT units to have the flexibility to work 24X7, decongest urban centres through Walk to Work complexes and support talent creation in growth hubs of the state," added Kushwah.

The government will set up the Maharashtra Hub (MHub), an initiative to promote innovation in Emerging Technologies & establish the state as a knowledge led economy including a fund of Rs 500 crore.

“A Chief Operating Officer (COO) under M-Hub will be appointed as the Technology Ambassador of Maharashtra to drive the policy and performance mandate," added Dr. Sharma.

The state government is also focusing on creating Maharashtra Information Technology Interface (MAHITI), a Single window system for end-to-end support for all IT units Supporting existing colleges, skill institutes and training centres to launch competitions & hackathons in Maharashtra and provide a platform for talent growth.