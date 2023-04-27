Facebook-Parent Meta Beat Quarterly Revenue Expectations

Meta Platforms Inc forecast second-quarter revenue above market expectations on Wednesday as the digital advertising market shifts to tried and tested platforms such as Facebook and Instagram at a time of increasing economic uncertainties.
The company expects current-quarter revenue between $29.5 billion and $32 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $29.53 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
first published: April 27, 2023, 02:12 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 02:19 IST