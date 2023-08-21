Foxconn's Logistics Arm Jusda Sets Up Office In Tamil Nadu Days Before iPhone 15 Launch

As the launch of the iPhone 15 series in September draws near, Foxconn’s logistics arm, Jusda, has opened a new office in Tamil Nadu, India—where iPhones are manufactured. This news comes after V Lee, Foxconn’s representative in India—announced the opening of the new office on LinkedIn.

“JUSDA India celebrated the opening of its TN hub on 8/18, with hopes of a thriving logistics business in India," Lee said. He added, “Our sincere appreciation goes to GoTN, DPIIT, MeiTY, and the countless dedicated individuals who helped achieve this beautiful beginning."

Jusda, Foxconn’s logistics and supply chain management arm, is now present in three locations in India—Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chennai.

Advertisement

This development also comes right after Bloomberg reported that Foxconn Technology Group’s plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, has started manufacturing the iPhone 15. The plant will begin delivering units just a few weeks after they begin shipping from factories in China—as the company seeks to increase the volume of new iPhones coming from India.

In addition, Apple is also reportedly working on a multi-year project to reduce its manufacturing dependence on China and make its supply chain less vulnerable to changes in trade between China and the United States.