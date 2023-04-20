Get Your News Fix with Samsung's New App: Daily Briefings, Custom Feeds and More

Samsung is set to launch its new app, Samsung News, which aims to provide a convenient platform for consumers to access a broad range of trusted news sources.

The app will offer users morning and evening briefings, as well as custom feeds, allowing them to tailor their news experience to their preferences.

Initially launching in beta, Samsung News will be rolled out to U.S. Samsung Galaxy users as an update to the Samsung Free app.

Existing users of Samsung Free will see the app icon change to Samsung News once the update is available on April 18, while others can download the app from the Samsung Galaxy Store. Initially, Samsung News will be available on select phones, with the rollout to all devices to follow in the coming weeks.

The app will provide users access to a diverse range of news content from a variety of trusted partners, including CNN, Fox News, HuffPost, Politico, Reuters, USA Today, and more.

Through Samsung’s syndication partner, upday, additional news sources will be added to the app over time. The aim of Samsung News is to provide a one-stop-shop for users to access news on their Samsung Galaxy device, making it easy and convenient to stay informed.

“We created Samsung News to deliver breaking and premium news to Galaxy users in an easy to access format. Our goal is to support users by letting them curate their ideal news experience," said Avner Ronen, VP of Product Development at Samsung Electronics.

Three easy ways to find news within the app:

Daily Briefings: Delivered twice a day (Morning Briefing and Evening Briefing), Samsung is working with a team of experienced news editors to bring users the top headlines of the day, all in one place.

News Feeds: Users can view a feed of news from Samsung’s partners, categorized and organized for easy access, and in the “Following" tab users can update their preferences to customize the news they see.

Podcasts: Users can listen to their favorite news and entertainment podcasts directly within the Samsung News app.

Danielle Belton, Editor-in-Chief of HuffPost, said, “Samsung News will allow us a new and effective channel for delivering breaking news directly to users in a way that’s trusted and timely."

Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell, said, “In our ever-interconnected and fast-paced world, Samsung News will give Galaxy users another way to stay current and access the latest business news and trends from Fortune."

