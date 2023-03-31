Gmail And Google Docs Get Generative AI Features, Public Testing Started

Google is bringing generative AI features for Gmail and Docs users and this week it has started the public testing of the tools before offering it for every eligible Workspace user.

Google has initiated this testing with the US market where customers, enterprises and education users are invited to try the upcoming features. Google says that a select group of users need to give their consent to take part in the testing by signing up and they can leave the program any time.

So, what does the generative AI features promise for Gmail and Google Docs users? Google says for Gmail users, the new AI tools can help them draft a cover letter for job interviews or write a birthday invite with design and style from scratch. Gmail will also use AI tech to simplify the notes you have jotted down, and add bullet points to make the summary look more presentable.

There are some custom choices, where Gmail can add an emoji to change the appeal of the content if needed. The test is being done via Gmail on Android and the interface of the new features is placed at the bottom on the right side of the screen.

If you use Docs a lot, then AI will help you with writing blogs or even lyrics for a song. Docs also has a special ‘Help me write’ option which serves different content generated by the AI and you can decide which one works the best. Google will gradually increase the testing sample size but the good thing is you don’t have to sign up for a waitlist, something that people had to face while trying to use Google’s Bard AI chatbot recently.

The company has fallen behind OpenAI and Microsoft in this space, which has already integrated ChatGPT 4.0 into Bing search, Edge browser and even Microsoft Office suite apps.

