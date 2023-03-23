Gmail Down! Millions Unable To Access Inbox And Important Mails

Gmail faced an outage on Thursday morning, which left millions unable to access their mail inbox and work getting interrupted. The issue seems to have affected people using the regular Gmail app on the web and even those who paid for the Workspace account with Google.

Gmail users in India and some other countries have reported the outage and Downdetector.in website confirms the event starting around 11:00 AM on Thursday, which is ideally the early part of the work day for many people in the country.

The tracking website suggests the outage was in effect for around an hour, and by 12:00 PM things came back into order. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and more saw the service affected and people shared the update via social media channels.

Google has not shared any reason for the outage which suggests the down time had affected a minor part of its overall user base. Either way, we will keep an eye out for any update from Google and update this story when we have something to share.

Gmail is not only used for personal purposes, people also rely on the Workspace ecosystem to create professional accounts for companies via the Gmail network.

