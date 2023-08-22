Gmail Translate Feature Is Now Available On Android And iOS

Trends :Chandrayaan 3Sam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Gmail language translation support is coming to its mobile app after being only available for the web. Here's what you need to know.

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 08:34 IST

The Translate feature lets you easily change the contents of an email to a different language without switching apps. (Image: Google)
Gmail has offered the ability to translate emails on web browsers for a while now. However, the mobile apps on both iOS and Android have missed out on this feature. But now—in a workspace update—Google has announced that it is adding Gmail translation to mobile devices.

“For years, our users have conveniently translated emails in Gmail on the web to over 100 languages," Google said.  “Starting today, we’re excited to announce a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app that will enable you to seamlessly communicate in a wide range of languages," it added.

To use this feature, just click “Translate" on the banner that pops up, and then choose the language you want to translate the email into. You can also choose to always translate or never translate specific languages.

    • The search giant has also indicated that the rollout has already started for both iOS and Android, although it could take up to 15 days for the feature to become visible. The Android update initiated its rollout on August 8, whereas the iOS update began on August 21. Therefore, Android users might have the opportunity to experience it before iOS users. Further, the update will be offered to all Workspace customers and all personal accounts.

    In related news, Google also recently brought a simple file sharing experience and the handling of access requests by integrating an approval system directly within the files—eliminating the need for multiple steps associated with responding to such requests via email. So now, with the new update, approvers will see a notification dot on the ‘Share’ button, in case they have a pending access request, coupled with a banner at the top of the sharing dialog.

    first published: August 22, 2023, 08:34 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 08:34 IST
