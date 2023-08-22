Gmail Translate Feature Is Now Available On Android And iOS

Gmail has offered the ability to translate emails on web browsers for a while now. However, the mobile apps on both iOS and Android have missed out on this feature. But now—in a workspace update—Google has announced that it is adding Gmail translation to mobile devices.

“For years, our users have conveniently translated emails in Gmail on the web to over 100 languages," Google said. “Starting today, we’re excited to announce a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app that will enable you to seamlessly communicate in a wide range of languages," it added.

To use this feature, just click “Translate" on the banner that pops up, and then choose the language you want to translate the email into. You can also choose to always translate or never translate specific languages.